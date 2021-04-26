Capital Seniors Housing Breaks Ground on 87-Unit Project in Evesham Township, New Jersey
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on Arbor Terrace Marlton, a project in Evesham Township near Philadelphia that will consist of 60 assisted living apartments and 27 memory care units. The 76,500-square-foot community will be located near several major medical facilities and will offer amenities such as a private dining area, theater, bistro, hair salon, lounges and outdoor amenity spaces with artwork and a pond. Meyer Senior Living Studio is designing the project, and IMC Construction is the general contractor. The opening is scheduled for early 2022.
