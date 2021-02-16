Capital Source 1031 Acquires 16,529 SF Data Center in La Mirada, California

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Capital Source 1031 has purchased an all-purpose data center, located at 16680 Valley View Ave. in La Mirada, for an undisclosed price. The property was acquired for CS1031 California Data Center, a Delaware statutory trust.

Cogent Communications, an internet service provider, occupies the 16,529-square-foot building. Cogent delivers internet, ethernet and colocation services to more than 88,100 customers in more than 207 markets and 47 countries across the globe.

The tenant has more than 13 years remaining on its double-net lease with annual rental increases of 3 percent through the initial term and two five-year renewal options.

Jeffrey Jackson of CBRE Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller, while Capital Source 1031 was self-represented the in the deal.