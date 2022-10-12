REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Acquires 273-Unit Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments in Prospect, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kentucky, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 11210 Peppermint St. in Prospect, Ky., Lyric at Norton Commons offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 956 square feet in size.

PROSPECT, KY. — Capital Square has purchased Lyric at Norton Commons, a 273-unit multifamily community located at 11210 Peppermint St. in Prospect, a suburb of Louisville. The Richmond-based investor purchased the property on behalf of CS1031 Lyric at Norton Commons Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust that seeks to raise $68 million in equity from accredited investors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Lyric at Norton Commons offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 956 square feet in size. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style saltwater swimming pool with poolside cabanas, resident lounge with a complimentary gourmet coffee bar and business center, pet spa, indoor meditation space, movie room with stadium seating and multiple outdoor courtyards that feature lawn games and grills.

The property is located within the 600-acre Norton Commons master-planned neighborhood, which features a 150-acre system of parks, squares, plazas, walking trails, recreational and civic amenities. The development is home to more than 90 businesses, including restaurants, shops, salons, a post office, three schools, YMCA and Saint Bernadette Church.

