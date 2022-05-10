REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Acquires 304-Unit Apartment Community in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Virginia-based investment firm Capital Square has acquired a 304-unit apartment community formerly known as Alta West Alabama in Houston. Developed by Wood Partners in 2019, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and individual washer and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center; sky lounge, coworking spaces, pet spa and a courtyard, as well as a clubhouse with TVs, a billiards table, lounge seating and an entertainment kitchen. Capital Square acquired the community via a Delaware Statutory Trust.

