REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Acquires 312-Unit Apartment Community in Arden, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Situated on 28 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains off I-26, Retreat at Arden Farms offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 957 square feet.

ARDEN, N.C. — Capital Square has acquired Retreat at Arden Farms, a 312-unit apartment community located at 539 Long Shoals Road in the Asheville suburb of Arden. The Richmond-based firm purchased the property for an undisclosed price through CS1031 Retreat at Arden Farms Apartments DST, a Delaware statutory trust investment offering that seeks to raise $68 million in equity. The seller was not disclosed. Situated on 28 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains off I-26, Retreat at Arden Farms offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 957 square feet with tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and balconies or patios. Amenities include a clubhouse with a lounge, cyber café with a coffee station, resort-style saltwater pool, 24/7 fitness center, wellness studio, poolside grilling area, dog park, electric car charging stations and private garages and storage units.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  