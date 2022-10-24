REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Acquires 324-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Huntsville

Thompson Thrift sold FarmHaus Apartments, a multifamily community located in the Huntsville, Ala., suburb of Madison.

MADISON, ALA. — Richmond-based Capital Square has completed the acquisition of FarmHaus Apartments, a 324-unit, Class A multifamily community in the Huntsville suburb of Madison. FarmHaus, a 22-acre property located at 1260 Balch Road, features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 973 square feet. Amenities at the community include a pool, hot tub and spa, fitness center, business center, TV and gaming lounge, grilling station and dog park and pet spa. Capital Square acquired the property on behalf of CS1031 FarmHaus Apartments DST, an investment vehicle with plans to raise $55.9 million in equity. Craig Hey and Andrew Brown of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Thompson Thrift, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

