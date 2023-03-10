REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Acquires 74-Unit Townhome Community in Suburban Raleigh

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Build-to-Rent, Multifamily, North Carolina, Single-Family Rental, Southeast

Ashford Townes in Fuquay-Varina, N.C. was completed in February 2022.

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Capital Square has acquired Ashford Townes, a 74-unit townhome community located in Fuquay-Varina, a southwest suburb of Raleigh. Located at 604 Oakbrook Pass Way, the build-for-rent development was completed in February of last year and features three-bedroom floorplans averaging 1,693 square feet. D.R. Horton was the developer. Capital Square acquired the property on behalf of CS1031 Ashford Townes BFR Housing DST, a private equity investment vehicle internally managed by Dave Platter and Jon Trott.





