Capital Square Begins Construction on Multifamily Development in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square’s development division has begun construction on Scott’s Collection I, a five-story, 80-unit multifamily community in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood. The property will offer private balconies, a lobby and up to 70 parking spaces. Scott’s Collection I is the first of three developments that Capital Square is planning for the site, which is situated within an Opportunity Zone. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. The design team includes 510 Architects and Urban Core Construction. Greystar Property Management will manage Scott’s Collection I. Funding came through Capital Square’s CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund I LLC, which launched in July 2019, and M&T Bank provided construction financing.