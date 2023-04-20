Capital Square Breaks Ground on 352-Unit Apartment Development in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square has broken ground on a 352-unit apartment development in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond. The development site is within an opportunity zone at 2929 W. Clay St. and 2922 and 2925 W. Marshall St. The project will include three-seven story buildings developed atop podium parking with more than 5,350 square feet of ground-level retail space.

The design-build team includes civil engineer Timmons Group, architect Poole & Poole Architecture, general contractor Hourigan Construction, interior designer ENV and landscape architect Marvel Designs. Construction of the development is expected to be completed by spring 2025. Locally based Capital Square has developed three other apartment communities in Scott’s Addition and has another one nearing completion.