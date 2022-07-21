Capital Square Breaks Ground on Hybrid Apartment Hotel Property in Charleston

529 King Street ROOST Apartment Hotel will feature 50 extended stay apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. (Rendering courtesy of Morris Adjmi & LS3P)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Capital Square has broken ground on 529 King Street ROOST Apartment Hotel, a five-story luxury apartment hotel located in the Garden District of Charleston. The hybrid property will feature 50 extended stay apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The property will operate under the ROOST Apartment Hotel brand, a division of Method Residential. The final development will total approximately 32,000 net rentable square feet, including an “open-air living room courtyard” and a rooftop lounge that will be open to the public.

Capital Square’s project partners include architect Morris Adjmi & LS3P, general contractor BL Harbert and Method Residential as the retail leasing agent and co-developer of the property. 529 King is situated within an opportunity zone, and Capital Square is funding the project in part with proceeds from its fourth qualified opportunity zone fund, CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund IV LLC. The Richmond-based developer and investor expects to open the property in summer 2023.