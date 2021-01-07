Capital Square, Greystar Acquire Land in Richmond to Develop 350-Unit Multifamily Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square and Greystar have acquired 2.3 acres in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood to develop a 350-unit multifamily community. The six-story complex will be situated within an opportunity zone and is expected to feature 380 parking spaces and 15,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. Capital Square is raising capital through CSRA/GS Opportunity Zone V LLC, a $32.4 million project-specific opportunity zone fund. The property will be located at 1601 Roseneath Road, three miles northwest of downtown Richmond. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. This is Capital Square’s fourth project in the Scott’s Addition opportunity zone.