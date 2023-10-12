Capital Square, ITOCHU Buy 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project Underway in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — A joint venture between Virginia-based Capital Square and Japanese investment firm ITOCHU Corp. has purchased Creekside Terrace, a 100-unit build-to-rent project that is under construction in San Antonio. National homebuilder Pulte Homes is developing the project, which will offer three- and four-bedroom homes and amenities such as a pool, pavilion and park that connects to nearby shopping and dining outlets. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in November, and full completion of the property is slated for next fall.