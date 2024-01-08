Monday, January 8, 2024
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

Capital Square Nears Completion of 195-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Virginia-based Capital Square is nearing completion of a 195-unit build-to-rent residential project in the North Texas city of Denton. Perch Denton will sit on 18 acres and feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,005 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, pavilion and a pickleball court. Capital Square is co-developing Perch Denton with Good + West Residential and Montgomery Street Partners. Full delivery is slated for the end of the first quarter.

