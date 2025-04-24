Thursday, April 24, 2025
Maeve includes 297 apartments and approximately 10,000 square feet of street-level retail space. (Photo courtesy of Creative Impressions Media)
DevelopmentMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Capital Square Opens 20-Story Maeve Apartment Tower in Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Capital Square has opened Maeve, a 20-story multifamily tower located at 319 W. Lenoir St. in Raleigh’s Warehouse District. The high-rise includes 297 apartments and approximately 10,000 square feet of street-level retail space.

Maeve offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a double-height lobby and 30,000 square feet of amenities, including a resort-style pool and rooftop lounge. Monthly rental rates range from $1,695 to $7,515, according to Apartments.com.

Project partners for the tower included architect JDAVIS Architects, general contractor W.M. Jordan Co., landscape designer EDSA, equity partner FrontRange Capital Partners and construction lender First National Bank of Pennsylvania. Greystar is managing Maeve, and York Properties is overseeing the tower’s retail leasing assignment.

