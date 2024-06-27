Thursday, June 27, 2024
Plans for the development include 220 apartment units and 100 hotel rooms.
Capital Square Plans Multifamily, Hospitality Development in Scott’s Addition Neighborhood of Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square has launched a new opportunity zone fund, with plans to develop a multifamily and hospitality property at 1600 Roseneath Road in Richmond. Plans for the 2.2-acre development include 220 apartment units and 100 apartment-hotel rooms.

Dubbed CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund IX LLC, the fund aims to raise $77 million in equity from accredited investors to fund the project. This marks the ninth opportunity zone fund for Capital Square and its sixth development in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond.

The unnamed property will be situated within walking distance of several restaurants, breweries and attractions, including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Science Museum of Virginia and Virginia Museum of History and Culture.

