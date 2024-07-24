Capital Square Purchases 113-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Castle Hayne, North Carolina

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. — Capital Square has purchased Sidbury Station, a newly constructed build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 6105 Dichondra Road in Castle Hayne, part of the Wilmington metropolitan statistical area. The sales price was not disclosed. Delivered last year by homebuilding giant D.R. Horton, the community features 113 detached single-family rental (SFR) homes, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse, sport court and a playground.

Sidbury Station’s homes average 1,829 square feet in size with floor plans ranging from three to five bedrooms. Features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart home integration, backyards and attached two-car garages.

Sidbury Station represents Capital Square’s fifth BTR offering for its Section 1031/Delaware statutory trust (DST) program and the eighth BTR project for its private equity group. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Sidbury Station BFR Housing DST, which seeks to raise equity from accredited investors.