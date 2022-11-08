Capital Square Sells Ivy Commons Apartments in Metro Atlanta for $75.5M
MARIETTA, GA. — Capital Square has sold Ivy Commons Apartments, a 344-unit multifamily community located in Marietta, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. A group of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investors owned the 28.4-acre property, which was acquired by Capital Square in 2018. The property features 39 residential buildings with apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, tennis courts, laundry facility, playground and conference room. Investors saw a 200 percent total return on their 1031-exchange investment, according to Capital Square. The buyer was not disclosed.
