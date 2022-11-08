REBusinessOnline

Capital Square Sells Ivy Commons Apartments in Metro Atlanta for $75.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Ivy Commons Apartments is located in Marietta, Ga., northeast of Atlanta and less than 10 miles from Truist Park, home stadium of the Atlanta Braves.

MARIETTA, GA. — Capital Square has sold Ivy Commons Apartments, a 344-unit multifamily community located in Marietta, a northeast suburb of Atlanta. A group of Delaware statutory trust (DST) investors owned the 28.4-acre property, which was acquired by Capital Square in 2018. The property features 39 residential buildings with apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, business center, tennis courts, laundry facility, playground and conference room. Investors saw a 200 percent total return on their 1031-exchange investment, according to Capital Square. The buyer was not disclosed.

