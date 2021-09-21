REBusinessOnline

Capital Square to Develop $121M Multifamily Tower in Raleigh’s Warehouse District

320 South St.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Capital Square plans to develop a 20-story multifamily tower at 320 W. South St. in Raleigh’s Warehouse District. The 297-unit development is slated for completion by June 2024. Capital Square plans to break ground on the approximately $121 million project in April 2022.

The development will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The apartment community will also feature 8,384 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, as well as an adjacent, standalone parking tower with 437 parking spaces. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, rooftop lounge, coworking space and a fitness center.

The property is situated at the intersection of the Boylan Heights neighborhood, Dorothea Dix Park and downtown Raleigh. The apartment community will be close to the RedHat Amphitheater and Raleigh Convention Center and will be situated adjacent to U.S. Highway 70.

CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VI, Capital Square’s project-specific fund seeking to raise $48.5 million from accredited investors and a minimum investment of $100,000, will provide part of the financing for the project.

