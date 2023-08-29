Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Located off West Marshall Street in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, the unnamed development will comprise three seven-story multifamily buildings housing 352 apartments.
Capital Square to Raise $63.3M in Equity, Closes Construction Debt for Richmond Apartment Project

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square has announced plans to raise $63.3 million in equity from accredited investors through its CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII LLC for the development of a 352-unit multifamily development in Richmond. The developer has also closed a construction loan for an undisclosed amount through United Bank. Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

Capital Square broke ground on the unnamed community in April and expects to deliver the property in summer 2025. Located at 2929 W. Clay St. and 2922 & 2925 W. Marshall St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, the community will comprise three adjoining buildings situated atop podium parking and retail space.  Planned amenities will include courtyards, a zero-edge pool, gym, clubhouse, dog park and a sky lounge.

