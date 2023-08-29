Capital Square to Raise $63.3M in Equity, Closes Construction Debt for Richmond Apartment Project

RICHMOND, VA. — Capital Square has announced plans to raise $63.3 million in equity from accredited investors through its CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund VII LLC for the development of a 352-unit multifamily development in Richmond. The developer has also closed a construction loan for an undisclosed amount through United Bank. Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

Capital Square broke ground on the unnamed community in April and expects to deliver the property in summer 2025. Located at 2929 W. Clay St. and 2922 & 2925 W. Marshall St. in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood, the community will comprise three adjoining buildings situated atop podium parking and retail space. Planned amenities will include courtyards, a zero-edge pool, gym, clubhouse, dog park and a sky lounge.