CapitaLand Ascott Trust Completes Acquisition of 678-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) has acquired the Standard at Columbia, a student housing community located near the University of South Carolina campus in Columbia. CLAS acquired the property in phases over the past three years.

In June 2021, CLAS jointly acquired a 90 percent stake in the development alongside The Ascott Limited. The company acquired Ascott’s 45 percent stake in the property in November 2022. The remaining 10 percent stake not owned by CLAS was recently acquired, bringing the company to full ownership of the community.

The 678-bed property was completed in August 2023 and offers studio through five-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a fitness center, academic lounge, private study rooms, a computer lab, rooftop swimming pool, jumbotron, fire pit, grilling station, bike storage, multi-sport simulator and a resident clubroom.