CapitaLand to Develop 341-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

CapitaLand's new community in Austin will total 341 units.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — CapitaLand Ltd., an investment and development firm based in Singapore, will develop a 341-unit apartment community in Austin. The firm has entered into an 80/20 joint venture with an undisclosed local developer to build the project, which will be located on a 4.7-acre parcel on the city’s north side. The property’s location puts it near The Domain, as well as the new McKalla Place Major League Soccer Stadium that is slated to open this spring. Units at the new community will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Completion is slated for 2023.