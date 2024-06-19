Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Prosper-Arts-District
Prosper Arts District will be developed in four phases, with the initial phase to set to commence later this year.
DevelopmentMixed-UseTexas

Capitalize Ventures Receives Zoning Approval for $300M Mixed-Use Project in Prosper, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PROSPER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Capitalize Ventures has received zoning approval from the Town of Prosper, about 40 miles north of Dallas, for a mixed-use project that is valued at roughly $300 million and will be known as Prosper Arts District. The 35-acre site is located at the northwest corner of Dallas North Tollway and Prosper Trail. Preliminary plans call for 515 multifamily units, three hotels and a retail village centered around a water feature display, to be developed in four phases. Phase I, which will include the development of core infrastructure, a sports-themed hotel, retail space and a parking garage, is set to begin later this year and to be complete in 2026. Gensler is leading the design of Prosper Arts District, which is ultimately expected to create about 400 full-time jobs and generate more than $1 billion in economic impact for the region.

You may also like

Jack in the Box Plans 15-Restaurant Expansion into...

Landmark Properties to Open City Food Hall Near...

Black Salmon Buys 493,688 SF Spec Industrial Project...

Netflix to Open Entertainment Venue at Galleria Shopping...

Five Retailers, Restaurants Debut Venues at Post Oak...

The Mind Spot Signs 3,148 SF Office Lease...

Seagis Property Group Completes 178,200 SF Industrial Project...

Marquis Health Consulting Services Opens 101-Bed Skilled Nursing...

TCB Breaks Ground on 65-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project...