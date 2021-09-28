Capitol Seniors Housing Breaks Ground on 164-Unit Active Adult Community Near Indianapolis

The Outlook at Hamilton Town Center is slated for completion in early 2023.

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on The Outlook at Hamilton Town Center, a 164-unit active adult community in Noblesville near Indianapolis. The 145,000-square-foot, four-story community will serve residents aged 55 and older. The property will be situated adjacent to Hamilton Town Center, an outdoor shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Amenities will include a pool, clubhouse, library, theater and fitness studio. Element Architects and Core Construction make up the project team. Completion is slated for early 2023.