Capitol Seniors Housing Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Outlook at Exchange in Buford, Georgia

BUFORD, GA. — Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on The Outlook at the Exchange, an active adult community for residents ages 55 and older in Buford. The 200,000-square-foot, four-story community will offer 180 residential units.

The Outlook at the Exchange seniors housing community will be part of Fuqua Development’s Exchange at Gwinnett, a $350 million mixed-use development underway near the Mall of Georgia. The 106-acre development will include 460,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and about 1,000 units of apartments, townhomes and senior housing for about 3,000 residents.

Situated close to Topgolf, Andretti’s, Sprouts Farmers Market and the food hall, The Outlook at the Exchange will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project is scheduled to open in late 2022.

Element Architects is the design firm for the project, and Core Construction is the general contractor. Capitol Seniors Housing is a senior housing development and investment firm based in Washington, D.C.