REBusinessOnline

Capitol Seniors Housing Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Outlook at Exchange in Buford, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

BUFORD, GA. — Capitol Seniors Housing has broken ground on The Outlook at the Exchange, an active adult community for residents ages 55 and older in Buford. The 200,000-square-foot, four-story community will offer 180 residential units.

The Outlook at the Exchange seniors housing community will be part of Fuqua Development’s Exchange at Gwinnett, a $350 million mixed-use development underway near the Mall of Georgia. The 106-acre development will include 460,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, entertainment and about 1,000 units of apartments, townhomes and senior housing for about 3,000 residents.

Situated close to Topgolf, Andretti’s, Sprouts Farmers Market and the food hall, The Outlook at the Exchange will feature a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project is scheduled to open in late 2022.

Element Architects is the design firm for the project, and Core Construction is the general contractor. Capitol Seniors Housing is a senior housing development and investment firm based in Washington, D.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews