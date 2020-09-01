Capitol Seniors Housing Completes Development of 86-Unit Facility in Suburban Chicago

Atria Highland Park sits on 2.6 acres at 1000 Central Ave. (Photo courtesy of Core Construction)

HIGHLAND PARK, ILL. — Developer Capitol Seniors Housing has completed the development of Atria Highland Park, an 86-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Atria Senior Living operates the three-story, 72,000-square-foot property. Designed by Mosely Architects and StudioSix5, the community includes amenities such as a library, theater, art studio, multi-purpose room, fitness center, wellness center, restaurant, bistro and private dining room. There are 22 memory care suites. The community sits on 2.6 acres near the Sunset Valley Golf Course. Core Construction was the general contractor.