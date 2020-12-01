Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 101-Unit Community in Greenburgh, New York
GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened The Chelsea at Greenburgh, a 101-unit assisted living and memory care community in Westchester County. Designed by architecture firm Meyer and built by New Jersey-based March Construction, the 90,651-square-foot property features an open-concept kitchen area, a clubroom, library, art studio, salon, sports lounge, theater, fitness center and two separate dining rooms. Chelsea Senior Living is the operator of the property.
