Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 80-Unit Assisted Living Community in New City, New York
NEW CITY, N.Y. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Atria New City, an assisted living and memory care community in New City, located approximately 30 miles north of Manhattan. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot community features 80 residential apartments. Atria Senior Living will operate the property. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the project.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.