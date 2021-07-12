REBusinessOnline

Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 80-Unit Assisted Living Community in New City, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

Atria-New-City-New-York

Atria New City in New York totals 80 units of assisted living and memory care.

NEW CITY, N.Y. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Atria New City, an assisted living and memory care community in New City, located approximately 30 miles north of Manhattan. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot community features 80 residential apartments. Atria Senior Living will operate the property. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the project.

