Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 80-Unit Assisted Living Community in New City, New York

Atria New City in New York totals 80 units of assisted living and memory care.

NEW CITY, N.Y. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Atria New City, an assisted living and memory care community in New City, located approximately 30 miles north of Manhattan. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot community features 80 residential apartments. Atria Senior Living will operate the property. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the project.