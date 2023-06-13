Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 87-Unit Complex in Evesham Township, New Jersey

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Arbor Terrace Marlton, an 87-unit complex in Evesham Township, located in Southern New Jersey’s Burlington County. Designed by Philadelphia-based architecture firm Meyer and built by IMC Construction, the property offers 60 assisted living units and 27 memory care residences. Amenities include a theater, bistro, salon, lounges, shared and private dining rooms and an outdoor garden. Rents start at $6,850 per month for an assisted living studio.