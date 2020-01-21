REBusinessOnline

Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 88-Unit Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel in New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel, an 88-unit seniors housing community located on the eastern outskirts of Philadelphia. The 75,000-square-foot community offers assisted living and memory care services and amenities such as a bistro, theater room, art studio, technology lounge and fitness center. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the community.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Jan
23
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2020
Feb
3
Ancillary Retail 2020
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020