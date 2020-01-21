Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 88-Unit Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel in New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Arbor Terrace Mount Laurel, an 88-unit seniors housing community located on the eastern outskirts of Philadelphia. The 75,000-square-foot community offers assisted living and memory care services and amenities such as a bistro, theater room, art studio, technology lounge and fitness center. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the community.