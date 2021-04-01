REBusinessOnline

Capitol Seniors Housing Opens 88-Unit Community Near Philadelphia

Arbor Terrace Exton, located outside of Philadelphia, totals 88 units.

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened Arbor Terrace Exton, an 88-unit seniors housing community in West Whiteland Township, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia. The 78,000-square-foot facility offers personal and memory care services. Amenities include a bistro, clubroom, library with children’s nook, salon, theater and a multi-purpose art room. Meyer Senior Living Studio designed the project, and IMC Construction served as the general contractor.

