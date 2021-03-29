REBusinessOnline

Capitol Seniors Housing Opens The Residences at Plainview on Long Island

Residences at Plainview in Long Island totals 114 units. The site formerly housed a Residence Inn by Marriott hotel.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Capitol Seniors Housing has opened The Residences at Plainview, a 114-unit independent living community in the Long Island hamlet of Plainview. Chelsea Senior Living operates the 150,000-square-foot community, the site of which formerly housed a Residence Inn by Marriott hotel prior to its conversion to seniors housing. Meyer Senior Living Studio was the designer for the project, while E.W. Howell Construction Group was the general contractor.

