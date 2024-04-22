CAPL Building Divests of 45,940 SF Office Building in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO — CAPL Building LLC has completed the disposition of an office building, located at 3990 Ruffin Road in San Diego’s Kearny Mesa submarket. California Schools Voluntary Employee Benefits Association acquired the asset for $12.2 million, or $267 per square foot.

Situated on two acres, the two-story, 45,940-square-foot building offers flexible floor plans and is leased through 2024.

Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris and Casey Sterk of CBRE’s Investment Properties represented the seller, while Randy LaChance and Ryan Bracker of VOIT represented the buyer in the deal.