CapMatrix Secures $37.1M Senior Loan for Optima McDowell Mountain Multifamily Property in Scottsdale

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based CapMatrix Ltd., acting as exclusive capital markets advisors to Optima, secured a $37.1 million senior loan to provide financing for ongoing land and horizontal infrastructure improvements at Optima McDowell Mountain in Scottsdale. At completion, Optima McDowell Mountain will feature six residential towers offering more than 1,330 units of for-sale condominiums and rental units. The project is located at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 freeway. Western Alliance Bank provided the financing, which represented the first deal between Optima and Western Alliance.

