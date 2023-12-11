Monday, December 11, 2023
Encore-New-Rochelle
Encore, a new apartment building in New Rochelle, rises 28 stories and totals 241 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Cappelli Development Begins Leasing 241-Unit Apartment Building in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Cappelli Development Co. has begun leasing Encore, a 241-unit apartment building in New Rochelle, a northern suburb of New York City. The 28-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, children’s playroom, multi-sport simulator, coworking lounge and a catering kitchen. Rents start at roughly $1,900 per month for a studio apartment.

