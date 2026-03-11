Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Homes at Hart Townes in Woodruff, S.C., span in size from 1,570 to 1,693 square feet.
CAPREIT Acquires 157-Unit Build-to-Rent Development Underway in Woodruff, South Carolina

by John Nelson

WOODRFUFF, S.C. — CAPREIT has acquired Hart Townes, a 157-unit build-to-rent residential community located at 339 Hart Townes Way in Woodruff, about 21 miles southeast of Greenville, S.C. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Construction began last year and is scheduled to wrap up before the end of the year. First move-ins to the community are currently underway.

Homes at Hart Townes span in size from 1,570 to 1,693 square feet and include wood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, attached garages, 2.5 bedrooms and private patios. Common area amenities include a swimming pool and cabana, as well as onsite property management and maintenance.

