Coastal Village was developed in 2004 at 19401 Skidmore Way in Fort Myers, Fla.
CAPREIT Acquires 800-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida Gulf Coast University

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — CAPREIT has acquired Coastal Village, an 800-bed student housing community located near the Florida Gulf Coast University campus in Fort Myers. The acquisition marks the North Bethesda, Md.-based firm’s entry into the student housing sector.

Coastal Village was developed in 2004 at 19401 Skidmore Way and offers fully furnished units in four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a pool, fire pit, resident lounge, coffee bar, private study spaces and a fitness center. The seller and terms of the transaction were not released.

