Capri Pools & Aquatics Completes $31.3M Expansion to University of South Dakota Wellness Center

VERMILLION, S.D. — Capri Pools & Aquatics has completed a new 45,800-square-foot expansion to the University of South Dakota Wellness Center. The firm completed the $31.3 million project in partnership with Journey Construction, RGD Planning & Design and Councilman Hunsaker. The natatorium houses an Olympic-sized competition pool, activity pool, Ninja Cross aquatic obstacle course, multipurpose room, hot tub, steam room, athletic locker rooms, expanded wellness locker rooms, a meet management room, coaches’ offices and a lifeguard room. The 12,930-square-foot Olympic-sized competition pool features 50-meter lanes and two movable bulkheads to divide the pool into three separate zones for simultaneous activities. It also includes seating for 400 people.