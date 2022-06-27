REBusinessOnline

CapRidge Buys 285,000 SF DeKalb Technology Center Flex Office Campus in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

DeKalb Technology Center Atlanta

Situated in metro Atlanta near the intersection of I-85 and I-285, which is known locally as Spaghetti Junction, DeKalb Technology Center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale.

DORAVILLE, GA. — CapRidge Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Austin, has purchased DeKalb Technology Center, a flex office park in Doraville spanning 285,000 square feet across eight buildings. Situated in metro Atlanta near the intersection of I-85 and I-285, which is known locally as Spaghetti Junction, the campus was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. Jordan Camp and Reid Hanner of Foundry Commercial represented CapRidge in the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. DeKalb Technology Center represents the sixth investment in metro Atlanta in the past 12 months for CapRidge, bringing the company’s local portfolio in that time span to nearly 900,000 square feet. The other acquisitions include Cobblestone Business Park, Franklin Forest, Whittier Mill Complex, Lakeridge Court and Westfork Business Park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  