CapRidge Buys 285,000 SF DeKalb Technology Center Flex Office Campus in Metro Atlanta

Situated in metro Atlanta near the intersection of I-85 and I-285, which is known locally as Spaghetti Junction, DeKalb Technology Center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale.

DORAVILLE, GA. — CapRidge Partners, a real estate investment firm based in Austin, has purchased DeKalb Technology Center, a flex office park in Doraville spanning 285,000 square feet across eight buildings. Situated in metro Atlanta near the intersection of I-85 and I-285, which is known locally as Spaghetti Junction, the campus was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. Jordan Camp and Reid Hanner of Foundry Commercial represented CapRidge in the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. DeKalb Technology Center represents the sixth investment in metro Atlanta in the past 12 months for CapRidge, bringing the company’s local portfolio in that time span to nearly 900,000 square feet. The other acquisitions include Cobblestone Business Park, Franklin Forest, Whittier Mill Complex, Lakeridge Court and Westfork Business Park.