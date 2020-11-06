CapRidge Partners Sells DTC Collection Office Portfolio in Southeast Denver for $28.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

The DTC Collection in Denver includes a 115,050-square-foot office building at 5575 DTC Parkway (left) and a 66,713-square-foot office building at 4949 S. Syracuse St. (right).

DENVER — CapRidge Partners has completed the disposition of The DTC Collection, a Class A office portfolio located in southeast Denver. TerraCap Management purchased the property for $28.7 million.

Totaling 181,763 square feet, the two-building portfolio includes Terrace at Orchard Station, a three-story, 115,050-square-foot building at 5575 DTC Parkway, and a six-story, 66,713-square-foot building located at 4949 S. Syracuse St.

Built in 1982 and renovated in 2008 and 2015, Terrace at Orchard Station features a conference center, locker rooms and showers, a structured parking deck and web-based service request system. The property on South Syracuse Street, which was also built in 1982, features a two-story atrium and an attached parking structure.

Tim Richey, Charley Will, Jenny Knowlton and Chad Flynn of CBRE Capital Markets, Institutional Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. C.J. Kelly, Brady O’Donnell and Jeff Halsey of CBRE Capital Markets’ Debt & Structured Finance arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.