CapRidge Partners Sells Scottsdale Forum Office Building in Arizona for $53.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Office, Western

Scottsdale Forum features 214,000 square feet of recently renovated Class A office space.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — CapRidge Partners has completed the sale of Scottsdale Forum, a Class A office property located at 6263 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Federal Realty Investment Trust acquired the asset for $53.6 million.

Situated on 7.1 acres, Scottsdale Forum features 214,000 square feet of recently renovated office space. On-site amenities include an outdoor courtyard and gaming area, on-site deli, collaboration areas, tenant lounges, conference room and underground parking.

Ben Geelan and Will Mast of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.