Capriotti Properties Buys 32-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Upstate New York

WATKINS GLEN AND MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. — New York-based investment firm Capriotti Properties has purchased a portfolio of three multifamily properties totaling 32 units in upstate New York. The properties — Montour House, The Flats on Broadway and Water Works Center — are located in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls and include five commercial spaces between them. Richard Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Zach McHale and Matthew Loscalzo of CBRE represented the seller, Nelson Development, in the transaction. CBRE also procured Capriotti Properties as the buyer.