Capro Acquires Arcadia Views Apartments in Phoenix for $8.5M

PHOENIX — Las Vegas-based Capro Arcadia Views LLC has purchased Arcadia Views, a multifamily property at 2640 N. 52nd St. in Phoenix. Kinella Capital sold the asset for $8.5 million.

Built in 2023, Arcadia Views features 16 one- and two-bedroom apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, outdoor areas and smarthome designs throughout. Select units also offer views of Camelback Mountain.

David Fogler, Steven Nicoluzakis and Race Carter of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.