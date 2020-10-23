CapRock Acquires Permit-Ready Site in Northern Las Vegas for 101,332 SF Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Located in northern Las Vegas, CapRock Point @ Cheyenne will offer 101,332 square feet of build-to-suit flex industrial space.

LAS VEGAS — CapRock Partners has purchased a five-acre land site at 3919 E. Cheyenne Ave. in northern Las Vegas for the development of CapRock Point @ Cheyenne, a build-to-suit industrial asset. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The site is permit-ready for the construction of a freestanding, 101,332-square-foot, Class A industrial building, which CapRock plans to deliver within nine months of start of construction. Tenants will have the opportunity to customize building plans for the build-to-suit spaces.

Current building plans include the ability to divide the building into two units (45,507 square feet and 55,825 square feet); 13 dock-high doors; two grade-level doors; 30-foot clear heights; more than 100 parking spaces; a 132-foot truck court, including 60-foot truck apron and 53-foot truck circulation area; 2,000 amps, 227/480v, three-phase power; an ESFR sprinkler system; R-19 roof insulation; and build-to-suit office space.

Mike Kendall, Gian Bruno, Chris Lane, Paul Sweetland, Jerry Doty and Dan Doherty of Colliers International represented CapRock Partners in the acquisition. Lane, Sweetland, Doty and Doherty are also overseeing leasing for the new facility.