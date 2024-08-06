CapRock Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Sparks, Nevada Totaling 177,100 SF

SPARKS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has purchased two industrial properties totaling 177,100 square feet in Sparks, just east of Reno. An owner-user sold the assets for an undisclosed price in an off-market transaction.

The 94,000-square-foot building at 120 Greg St. features eight dock-high doors and three grade-level doors. Initially constructed in 1995, the building is currently divided into four suites ranging in size from approximately 20,000 square feet to 27,000 square feet.

Located at 250 Greg St., the second, 83,1000-square-foot building offers three dock-high doors and eight grade-level doors. Constructed in 1980, the building was expanded in 1995 and 2001 and offers suites ranging in size from 9,000 square feet to 36,000 square feet.

CapRock plans to renovate the two buildings and implement extensive capital improvements to enhance functionality. Planned renovations include adding storefronts, building new offices, refreshing existing offices, installing LED lighting, new interior and exterior building paint, and improvements to the site’s parking lots and landscaping.

Brian Armon, Tony Machabee and Derek Carroll with NAI Alliance facilitated the transaction.