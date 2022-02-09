CapRock Breaks Ground on 3.4 MSF Spec Industrial Complex in Central Phoenix
PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has broken ground on CapRock West 202 Logistics, a 3.4 million-square-foot speculative infill industrial property in central Phoenix. Grading has commenced for the first phase of the 183-acre development.
The first phase will include the development of approximately 140 acres, delivering 2.5 million square feet of modern industrial warehouse space across five Class A buildings with clear heights ranging from 36 feet to 40 feet. Completion of the first phase is slated for first-quarter 2023. Phase II will include an additional three buildings totaling 827,330 square feet on 43 acres. Timing of the second phase’s start will be announced at a later date.
