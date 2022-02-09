CapRock Breaks Ground on 3.4 MSF Spec Industrial Complex in Central Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Located in Phoenix, CapRock West 202 Logistics will feature 3.4 million square feet of industrial space spread across eight buildings.

PHOENIX — CapRock Partners has broken ground on CapRock West 202 Logistics, a 3.4 million-square-foot speculative infill industrial property in central Phoenix. Grading has commenced for the first phase of the 183-acre development.

The first phase will include the development of approximately 140 acres, delivering 2.5 million square feet of modern industrial warehouse space across five Class A buildings with clear heights ranging from 36 feet to 40 feet. Completion of the first phase is slated for first-quarter 2023. Phase II will include an additional three buildings totaling 827,330 square feet on 43 acres. Timing of the second phase’s start will be announced at a later date.