CapRock Buys 244,286 SF Longbow Industrial Park in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — CapRock Partners has acquired Longbow Industrial Park, a two-building industrial complex in Mesa, from a private investor for an undisclosed price. Situated on 14.5 acres on the northwest corner of McDowell Road and 58th Circle, Longbow Industrial Park offers a total of 244,286 square feet of Class A industrial space.

Both individual buildings feature 30-foot clear heights, 2,400 square feet of speculative office space, warehouse HVAC and LED lighting, dock packages on one-third of the dock-high doors, ESFR sprinklers, ample power, a fully secured, 182-foot concrete truck court and a large wrap-around parking lot with 320 auto stalls.

The 129,165-square-foot Building 1 (divisible to 30,031 square feet) offers 36 dock-high doors and four motorized grade-level doors, while the 115,121-square-foot Building 2 (divisible to 26,291 square feet) features 34 dock-high doors and four motorized grade-level doors.

Stein Koss, Tom Louer, Marc Pierce and Fenton Kelly at Lee & Associates represented CapRock Partners in the acquisition and is handling leasing for the project.