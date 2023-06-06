CapRock Completes 1.1 MSF of Industrial Development in Norco, California

NORCO, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has completed Palomino Ranch Business Park Phase I and Saddle Ranch South, two new LEED Silver-certified industrial complexes in Norco.

Palomino Ranch Business Park Phase I is the first of a three-phase development. CapRock claims that, at total completion, Palomino Ranch will be the largest industrial real estate development in Norco’s history, offering about 2 million square feet across 24 buildings on about 112 acres.

Saddle Ranch South is located a prime infill development consisting of three industrial buildings ranging in size from 100,000 square feet to 155,000 square feet. It is designed for local and regional manufacturing and distribution companies. The site is located approximately two miles north of Palomino Ranch.