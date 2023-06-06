Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Saddle Ranch South is located a prime infill development consisting of three industrial buildings ranging in size from 100,000 square feet to 155,000 square feet in Norco, California.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

CapRock Completes 1.1 MSF of Industrial Development in Norco, California

by Jeff Shaw

NORCO, CALIF. — CapRock Partners has completed Palomino Ranch Business Park Phase I and Saddle Ranch South, two new LEED Silver-certified industrial complexes in Norco. 

Palomino Ranch Business Park Phase I is the first of a three-phase development. CapRock claims that, at total completion, Palomino Ranch will be the largest industrial real estate development in Norco’s history, offering about 2 million square feet across 24 buildings on about 112 acres. 

Saddle Ranch South is located a prime infill development consisting of three industrial buildings ranging in size from 100,000 square feet to 155,000 square feet. It is designed for local and regional manufacturing and distribution companies. The site is located approximately two miles north of Palomino Ranch.

You may also like

Hoffman & Associates to Enter Charlotte, Richmond with...

Beacon Partners Breaks Ground on 380-Acre Apex Gateway...

Whole Foods to Open 47,000 SF Store at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Utah’s Largest...

Simon Breaks Ground on Residence Inn at Northgate...

DAUM Arranges Sale of Rusher Air Conditioning Headquarters...

Capstone Cos. Opens New Office in Boise

Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 677,000 SF Industrial...

Cohen Asset Management Acquires 920,275 SF Logistics Facility...