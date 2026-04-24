CapRock Partners Begins Development of 483,128 SF Industrial Project in Sunnyvale, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — California-based development and investment firm CapRock Partners has broken ground on Clay Road Business Park, a 483,128-square-foot industrial project in Sunnyvale, an eastern suburb of Dallas. Clay Road Business Park will consist of three shallow-bay buildings that will total 124,140, 155,802 and 203,186 square feet. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 81 dock-high doors, six grade-level doors and parking for 517 cars and 67 trailers. Greg Brown, Greg Napper, Peter Thompson, Kyle White and Nick Englhard of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project through an unnamed regional bank. The loan carried a floating interest rate and a 3.5-year term with two one-year extension options.