CapRock Partners Acquires 20.7 Acres in North Las Vegas for Three-Building Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Nevada, Western

CapRock Tropical Logistics Phase II in North Las Vegas will feature 441,554 square feet of industrial space spread across three buildings.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — CapRock Partners has purchased a 10-parcel land assemblage totaling 20.7 acres in North Las Vegas for the development of CapRock Tropical Logistics Phase II, an industrial complex adjacent to CapRock Tropical Logistics.

The land parcels were acquired from nine individual sellers. The total acquisition price was not released.

Totaling 441,554 square feet, CapRock Tropical Logistics Phase II will feature three industrial buildings with 32-foot clear heights, large truck courts and approximately 362 parking stalls. Building 1 will offer 248,391 square feet and more than 300 linear feet of Interstate 15 frontage, 32 dock-high doors, a 185-foot truck court and 57 trailer stalls. The 101,825-square-foot Building 2 will feature 15 dock-high doors and 180 feet of shared truck courts, and the 91,338-square-foot Building 3 will offer 15 dock-high doors and 180 feet of shared truck courts.

Development is underway and groundbreaking is planned for first-quarter 2022. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The adjacent CapRock Tropical Logistics park is a two-building, 1.1 million-square-foot industrial complex currently nearing completion. The first phase is 100 percent pre-leased and scheduled for completion in third-quarter 2021.