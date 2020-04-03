CapRock Partners Acquires 216,880 SF Distribution Facility in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

Located at 7200 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix, the newly constructed facility features 216,880 square feet of Class A distribution space.

PHOENIX — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has purchased a newly constructed distribution center located at 7200 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the asset in an off-market transaction. The acquisition price was not released. Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers International represented CapRock in the deal.

Situated on 12 acres, the 216,880-square-foot, Class A property features 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 48 trailer stalls, a fully secured concrete truck court, 52-foot-by-55-foot column spacing and 3,600 amps, 277/480V power. Additionally, the property was designed to accommodate up to two tenants.

CapRock Partners currently owns or is in escrow to purchase in excess of 1 million square feet of industrial space in Phoenix, including a long-term lease of a 110,710-square-foot property in the Sky Harbor submarket.