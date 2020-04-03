REBusinessOnline

CapRock Partners Acquires 216,880 SF Distribution Facility in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

7200-W-Roosevelt-St-Phoenix-AZ

Located at 7200 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix, the newly constructed facility features 216,880 square feet of Class A distribution space.

PHOENIX — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has purchased a newly constructed distribution center located at 7200 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the asset in an off-market transaction. The acquisition price was not released. Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers International represented CapRock in the deal.

Situated on 12 acres, the 216,880-square-foot, Class A property features 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 48 trailer stalls, a fully secured concrete truck court, 52-foot-by-55-foot column spacing and 3,600 amps, 277/480V power. Additionally, the property was designed to accommodate up to two tenants.

CapRock Partners currently owns or is in escrow to purchase in excess of 1 million square feet of industrial space in Phoenix, including a long-term lease of a 110,710-square-foot property in the Sky Harbor submarket.

