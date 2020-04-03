CapRock Partners Acquires 216,880 SF Distribution Facility in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Newport Beach, Calif.-based CapRock Partners has purchased a newly constructed distribution center located at 7200 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. An undisclosed seller sold the asset in an off-market transaction. The acquisition price was not released. Payson MacWilliam and Don MacWilliam of Colliers International represented CapRock in the deal.
Situated on 12 acres, the 216,880-square-foot, Class A property features 32-foot clear heights, 30 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, 48 trailer stalls, a fully secured concrete truck court, 52-foot-by-55-foot column spacing and 3,600 amps, 277/480V power. Additionally, the property was designed to accommodate up to two tenants.
CapRock Partners currently owns or is in escrow to purchase in excess of 1 million square feet of industrial space in Phoenix, including a long-term lease of a 110,710-square-foot property in the Sky Harbor submarket.